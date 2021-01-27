Menu Search Log in

County: Airport project ‘a marathon’

Plans to improve Allen County Regional Airport will take time, economic development director says, since grant opportunities may not be available for several months. Some short-term projects could start more quickly.

By

News

January 27, 2021 - 9:36 AM

Jonathan Goering, economic development director at Thrive Allen County, talks with commissioners about proposed improvements to the Allen County Regional Airport. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Slow and steady wins the race.

That was the gist of Jonathon Goering’s discussion with commissioners regarding improvements to the Allen County Regional Airport.

Goering, economic development director at Thrive Allen County, said that after he and others met with the FFA it was clear “this airport project is a marathon not a sprint,” especially since certain grant opportunities might not be available for several months.

