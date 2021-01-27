County: Airport project ‘a marathon’

Slow and steady wins the race.
That was the gist of Jonathon Goering’s discussion with commissioners regarding improvements to the Allen County Regional Airport.
Goering, economic development director at Thrive Allen County, said that after he and others met with the FFA it was clear “this airport project is a marathon not a sprint,” especially since certain grant opportunities might not be available for several months.
