Iola Planning Commission members endorsed a special use permit for Shane Lamb of De Soto on Wednesday night to pursue a tire-shredding operation at 17 E. Portland, the site of the former Lehigh Cement Plant.

The 7-acre site abuts the Lehigh Portland Trail, a popular walking and biking path on the south side of town.

Lamb envisions his company, FMS North America, Inc., of processing thousands of tons of discarded tires a week and employing as many as 50.