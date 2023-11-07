 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Commission rethinks airport’s industrial park plans 

Allen County commissioners are considering options for a water line improvement project near the airport after bids came in 40% higher than expected. They are concerned a more expensive project on sewer lines could follow suit and force them to scale back plans.

By

News

November 7, 2023 - 3:50 PM

With bids 40% higher than expected, Allen County commissioners are now exploring their options to improve water lines near the airport.

The county has plans for two related infrastructure projects at the airport in the hopes of eventually developing an industrial park there. One project would install new water lines for Rural Water District No. 8. The other would build sewer lines. 

Engineers expected the water line project to cost around $464,148, but when bids were opened Oct. 24, the lowest came in at $756,228. 

Related
April 21, 2021
February 10, 2021
January 27, 2021
August 29, 2018
Most Popular