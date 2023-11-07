Commission rethinks airport’s industrial park plans 

With bids 40% higher than expected, Allen County commissioners are now exploring their options to improve water lines near the airport.

The county has plans for two related infrastructure projects at the airport in the hopes of eventually developing an industrial park there. One project would install new water lines for Rural Water District No. 8. The other would build sewer lines.

Engineers expected the water line project to cost around $464,148, but when bids were opened Oct. 24, the lowest came in at $756,228.