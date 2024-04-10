Commission supports LaHarpe Day

Allen County Commissioners made quick business of a light agenda Tuesday morning. In Commissioner Bruce Symes’ absence, commissioners David Lee and Jerry Daniels approved a donation of funds for LaHarpe Day.

Representing the City of LaHarpe, Floyd Thompson requested the commissioners infuse the city’s third annual celebration with a $2,000 donation.

“You helped us last year and we appreciate it,” Thompson said. “We’re having a parade, mini-carnival, and various things. We’re trying to make it like it was in the past.”