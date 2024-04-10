 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Commission supports LaHarpe Day

Allen County Commissioners agree to donate $1,500 towards LaHarpe Day activities.

By

News

April 10, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Floyd Thompson, representing the City of LaHarpe, requested $2,000 from commissioners to go toward LaHarpe Day. Commissioners agreed to donate $1,500. Photo by REGISTER/SARAH HANEY

Allen County Commissioners made quick business of a light agenda Tuesday morning. In Commissioner Bruce Symes’ absence, commissioners David Lee and Jerry Daniels approved a donation of funds for LaHarpe Day.

Representing the City of LaHarpe, Floyd Thompson requested the commissioners infuse the city’s third annual celebration with a $2,000 donation.

“You helped us last year and we appreciate it,” Thompson said. “We’re having a parade, mini-carnival, and various things. We’re trying to make it like it was in the past.”

Related
March 15, 2023
September 1, 2021
August 18, 2021
August 6, 2021
Most Popular