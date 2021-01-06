Commissioner King says farewell

Bill King has completed his tenure as Allen County commissioner.
During his final meeting, fellow commissioners Jerry Daniels and Bruce Symes both praised King’s efforts over the past few years and wished him well.
Daniels thanked King for his “selfless service,” and Symes noted how much he’d learned from King about county matters.
