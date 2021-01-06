Menu Search Log in

Commissioner King says farewell

Bill King completes his tenure as a commissioner. Chelsea Angleton is picked to lead the 911 communications department. Thrive representatives talk about grant funds, airport improvements and more.

By

News

January 6, 2021 - 10:04 AM

Commissioners Jerry Daniels and Bruce Symes share a warm moment with outgoing commissioner Bill King. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Bill King has completed his tenure as Allen County commissioner.

During his final meeting, fellow commissioners Jerry Daniels and Bruce Symes both praised King’s efforts over the past few years and wished him well.

Daniels thanked King for his “selfless service,” and Symes noted how much he’d learned from King about county matters.

