The official result of the Humboldt USD 258 school bond election came in at 256 “yes” votes to 125 opposed.

County commissioners conducted the official canvass of the election, which took place on May 24. Not quite 20% of the district’s registered voters participated in the election.

Only two more ballots were counted during the canvass, one that came in the mail after Tuesday’s election and one provisional ballot approved by commissioners.