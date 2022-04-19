Commissioners whittle list of ARPA projects

Commissioners whittled down their list of projects to pay for with federal relief funds, cutting plans to help with an expansion to the Iola Senior Citizens Thrift Store and doing away with plans to give extra pay to employees who worked during the worst of the pandemic.

The county worked with Thrive Allen County and a committee to develop a “wish list” of projects they wanted to pay for using federal relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Initially, the county received requests of more than double what was available — $4.8 million in requests for $2.4 million in ARPA money.