Community buildings still off limits

Iola’s community buildings likely will remain off limits for the time being. When the facilities are reopened to the public will be determined by the city’s managers, and not City Council members.

The Council discussed the matter briefly Monday, before agreeing to hand off responsibility to Parks Superintendent Berkley Kerr and Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock.

The Council members were split, 3-3, on whether to keep the buildings largely off limits to the public as a protective measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.