Menu Search Log in

Community buildings still off limits

City managers will decide when to reopen community buildings for public gatherings, Council says. Because of coronavirus, the facilities are only open for limited events like bloodmobiles and election.

By

News

October 27, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Recreation Community Building at Riverside Park.

Iola’s community buildings likely will remain off limits for the time being. When the facilities are reopened to the public will be determined by the city’s managers, and not City Council members.

The Council discussed the matter briefly Monday, before agreeing to hand off responsibility to Parks Superintendent Berkley Kerr and Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock.

The Council members were split, 3-3, on whether to keep the buildings largely off limits to the public as a protective measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Related
October 15, 2020
July 10, 2020
December 13, 2011
May 3, 2011
Trending