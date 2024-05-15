 | Wed, May 15, 2024
Community mourns loss of Eric B’Hymer

Community members filled the Iola square Wednesday afternoon as a police and fire escort brought Deputy Chief Eric B'Hymer home. He passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 53.

News

May 15, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Community members gathered on the Iola square as a police and fire department escort brought Eric B'Hymer home. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Deputy Chief Eric B’Hymer, a 25-year veteran with the Iola Fire Department, passed away Tuesday evening in Wichita. B’Hymer, age 53, was diagnosed in February with non-small cell lung cancer. Surviving are his wife, Angie, and children Emma, Maddie, Matt and Tim. In March, the Iola Fire Department and Iola Elks Lodge held a fundraiser for B’Hymer. Fire Chief Corey Isbell said the tributes to B’Hymer on the journey home Wednesday “were amazing. The fire and rescue departments from every town came out to honor Eric.”

Deputy Chief Eric B’Hymer.Register file photo
