Community mourns loss of Eric B’Hymer

Deputy Chief Eric B’Hymer, a 25-year veteran with the Iola Fire Department, passed away Tuesday evening in Wichita. B’Hymer, age 53, was diagnosed in February with non-small cell lung cancer. Surviving are his wife, Angie, and children Emma, Maddie, Matt and Tim. In March, the Iola Fire Department and Iola Elks Lodge held a fundraiser for B’Hymer. Fire Chief Corey Isbell said the tributes to B’Hymer on the journey home Wednesday “were amazing. The fire and rescue departments from every town came out to honor Eric.” Deputy Chief Eric B’Hymer. Register file photo