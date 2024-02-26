Contest: Allen students pitch business ideas

Allen Community College sophomore Hamza Wadi of Casablanca, Morocco, spent several minutes outlining an ambitious business proposal: Opening an American coffee and pastry shop in his home country, located near an American university to give those students a taste of home.

Then he paused and smiled at the judges. “Now for the twist. It’s already working.”

He explained how his brother and a friend had taken his proposal and turned it into reality, then offered a comparison between his initial projections and actual costs. He outlined his intention to grow the business, with plans to open two more locations before expanding into a franchise.