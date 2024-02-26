 | Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Contest: Allen students pitch business ideas

Allen Community College gave students a chance to test their business skills in the second annual Entrepreneurship Challenge.

By

News

February 26, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Allen Community College sophomore Hamza Wadi of Casablanca, Morocco, pitches his business proposal, Donut Factory, during the second Allen Entrepreneurship Challenge on Feb. 20. Business instructor Nicci Denny listens in back. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College sophomore Hamza Wadi of Casablanca, Morocco, spent several minutes outlining an ambitious business proposal: Opening an American coffee and pastry shop in his home country, located near an American university to give those students a taste of home.

Then he paused and smiled at the judges. “Now for the twist. It’s already working.” 

He explained how his brother and a friend had taken his proposal and turned it into reality, then offered a comparison between his initial projections and actual costs. He outlined his intention to grow the business, with plans to open two more locations before expanding into a franchise.

Related
April 4, 2019
March 26, 2019
February 11, 2019
January 19, 2015
Most Popular