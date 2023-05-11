Council members not running

Two Iola City Council members, Nickolas Kinder and Carl Slaugh, have said they will not run for re-election this year.

Kinder represents Iola’s First Ward, which covers the northeast part of town, or those living north of Breckenridge and west of Cottonwood streets. Slaugh lives in Ward 2, the northeast part of town, or east of Cottonwood and north of Carpenter, Douglas and East streets.

Two other Council members, Kim Peterson (Ward 3) and Joelle Shallah (Ward 4) both said they haven’t decided whether to seek re-election. Also undecided on whether he wants to stay in office is Mayor Steve French.