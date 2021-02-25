Council wants rules on incentives

Iola City Council members are keen on developing a policy to codify what incentives can be offered for new business development.

Councilman Carl Slaugh has taken the reins to the endeavor, asking his fellow Council members for their thoughts on what should be considered when drafting the policy, which would require approval of the full Council’s approval.

“If I drafted a policy that might address some of my concerns, I think it would be incomplete without getting input from Council on what their preferences are,” Slaugh said Monday.