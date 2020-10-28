County buys tractor; Murphy resigns

Allen County is the proud owner of a new tractor.
After some discussion with public works director Mitch Garner and a presentation by Robert Storrer of Heartland Tractor, commissioners approved the purchase of a 2020 Maxxum 135 Active Drive 4 Case IH tractor.
The purchase price is $99,500, and should be available for use in January 2021.
