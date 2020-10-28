Menu Search Log in

County buys tractor; Murphy resigns

Highlights from Tuesday's commission meeting: County agrees to spend nearly $100,000 on a new tractor. Communications Director Angela Murphy is leaving for a state position. Early voting may be nearly triple 2016's record total.

By

News

October 28, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Robert Storrer of Heartland Tractor talks with commissioners about options for purchasing a new tractor for the county. Photo by REGISTER/TREVOR HOAG / Iola Register

Allen County is the proud owner of a new tractor.

After some discussion with public works director Mitch Garner and a presentation by Robert Storrer of Heartland Tractor, commissioners approved the purchase of a 2020 Maxxum 135 Active Drive 4 Case IH tractor.

The purchase price is $99,500, and should be available for use in January 2021.

Related
October 21, 2020
December 24, 2019
December 18, 2019
December 11, 2013
Trending