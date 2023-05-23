County, city to continue EMS negotiations

Allen County and Iola officials plan to meet at 8:30 Wednesday morning to discuss a contract for ambulance services.

The meeting was expected to be conducted almost entirely in executive session, which means the discussion won’t be public.

The county has been exploring its options for EMS services after the City Council voted to terminate its contract as of Aug. 1. County leaders agreed to pursue services with a private company, American Medical Response (AMR), but hesitated because the proposal does not include transfers to out-of-county hospitals or other health facilities.