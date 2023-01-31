County discusses landfill proposals

Preparation work continues to open a new cell at the Allen County Landfill.

The county received five bids for the project last week, Public Works Director Mitch Garner told commissioners Tuesday morning. He and an engineering firm representative are sorting through the bids from which he expects to summarize in a report to commissioners next week.

Work is expected to begin in March and take about a year. Preliminary estimates are around $5 million, but may change next week when commissioners consider the bids.