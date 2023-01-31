 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

County discusses landfill proposals

Allen County officials plan to learn next week about the results of a bid opening for a new cell at the landfill. They're preparing the site now; work is expected to begin in March.

By

News

January 31, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Road and Bridge Director Mark Griffth, left, and Public Works Director Mitch Garner talk to Allen County commissioners Tuesday about preparation work to open a new cell at the landfill. Seated from left are commissioners Bruce Symes and David Lee; Jerry Daniels is not pictured. Photo by Vickie Moss

Preparation work continues to open a new cell at the Allen County Landfill.

The county received five bids for the project last week, Public Works Director Mitch Garner told commissioners Tuesday morning. He and an engineering firm representative are sorting through the bids from which he expects to summarize in a report to commissioners next week.

Work is expected to begin in March and take about a year. Preliminary estimates are around $5 million, but may change next week when commissioners consider the bids. 

Related
February 2, 2022
March 3, 2021
April 10, 2019
May 9, 2012
Most Popular