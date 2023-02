Bids to open a new cell at the Allen County Landfill came in significantly less than expected.

Commissioners approved a bid of $2.36 million from Halcomb Construction of Nevada, Mo. They expected bids would be closer to $3.8 million, possibly as high as $5 million.

Five bids were submitted for the project, which will open only the second new cell since landfill regulations changed in the 1990s and only the third since the landfill was constructed in 1974.