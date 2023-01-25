 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
County faces higher health insurance costs

Allen County commissioners learned health care costs are expected to be at least 12% higher in the coming year. They also agreed to purchase a specialty boom mower after months of discussion.

By

News

January 25, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Stephen Euston with Bukaty Companies Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County will need to budget somewhere between 12-15% more for its health insurance costs in the coming year.

Commissioners met with their insurance representative, Stephen Euston with Bukaty Companies of Leawood, on Tuesday morning to learn about possible changes to their plan.

Allen County has had a pretty good year so far, Euston said. Its “per employee” average costs dropped to five-year low of $749, and overall costs were also at a five-year low, projected to be about $903,365 when the annual plan ends in March.

