County faces higher health insurance costs

Allen County will need to budget somewhere between 12-15% more for its health insurance costs in the coming year.

Commissioners met with their insurance representative, Stephen Euston with Bukaty Companies of Leawood, on Tuesday morning to learn about possible changes to their plan.

Allen County has had a pretty good year so far, Euston said. Its “per employee” average costs dropped to five-year low of $749, and overall costs were also at a five-year low, projected to be about $903,365 when the annual plan ends in March.