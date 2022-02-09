County gets priority list for ARPA

Allen County commissioners were given some clarity Tuesday on how much of their to-do list can be checked off by using federal COVID relief funds.

Lisse Regehr and Jonathan Goering with Thrive Allen County — which is administering more than $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county is receiving — presented commissioners a worksheet with rough figures on how much can be accomplished.

And while they are still awaiting cost estimates on such things as adding security measures in the courthouse, and creating a backup office for the 911 dispatch center, Regehr noted there are several projects that could be funded with the ARPA monies.