County nears decision on administrator for federal relief funds

It’s about time to make a decision on who will help the county disperse $2.4 million in federal relief funds.

Commissioners plan to take some time Monday to discuss administration of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. They’ve had about a month to consider proposals from two nonprofit groups, but also debated whether to keep the process in-house and either hire or assign the job to a county employee.

Meanwhile, various groups continue to ask the county for a piece of the pie. Commissioners heard two more requests at their meeting Tuesday morning, from the Humboldt Housing Authority for help with sidewalks and from Rural Water District No. 8 for water line replacement.