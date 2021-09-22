 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
County nears decision on administrator for federal relief funds

Commissioners plan to discuss how they want to administer $2.4 million in federal relief funds. A decision could come soon, as the county continues to receive requests for the money.

News

September 22, 2021 - 9:33 AM

Matt Godinez of Chanute, executive director of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission, speaks to commissioners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

It’s about time to make a decision on who will help the county disperse $2.4 million in federal relief funds.

Commissioners plan to take some time Monday to discuss administration of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. They’ve had about a month to consider proposals from two nonprofit groups, but also debated whether to keep the process in-house and either hire or assign the job to a county employee.

Meanwhile, various groups continue to ask the county for a piece of the pie. Commissioners heard two more requests at their meeting Tuesday morning, from the Humboldt Housing Authority for help with sidewalks and from Rural Water District No. 8 for water line replacement.

