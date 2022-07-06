County gets update on highway work

Allen County has spent months preparing for highway construction work south of Humboldt, which is now expected to begin in early August.

When it happens, it will cause heavy truck traffic to travel on county roads, particularly to reach industries like Monarch Cement.

Representatives of the Kansas Department of Transportation met with commissioners on Tuesday to talk about that project and others. KDOT engineers typically meet with commissioners at least once a year for a listening tour. Wayne Gudmonson and Troy Howard attended Tuesday’s meeting.