 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
County gets update on highway work

KDOT engineers met with county commissioners for a listening tour, and offered an update on a project that will close U.S. 169 from south of Humboldt to Chanute starting in August.

News

July 6, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Wayne Gudmonson, left, and Troy Howard, engineers with the Kansas Department of Transportation, brief commissioners on a project on U.S. 169. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County has spent months preparing for highway construction work south of Humboldt, which is now expected to begin in early August.

When it happens, it will cause heavy truck traffic to travel on county roads, particularly to reach industries like Monarch Cement. 

Representatives of the Kansas Department of Transportation met with commissioners on Tuesday to talk about that project and others. KDOT engineers typically meet with commissioners at least once a year for a listening tour. Wayne Gudmonson and Troy Howard attended Tuesday’s meeting.

