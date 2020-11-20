County has two COVID cluster sites

An assisted living facility in Iola has reported 21 positive COVID-19 cases.
Greystone Assisted Living filed its report with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment last week. The infections occurred within the previous 14 days.
Allen Community College also was listed as a “cluster site.” ACC reported five cases.
The state defines a cluster site as a location with five or more cases.
As of Friday, Allen County has reported 298 positive cases since the pandemic began, and currently has 84 active cases.
The county’s rate of COVID-19 infections has increased to 24.1 per 1,000 residents, more than double what it was just three weeks ago when it was 9.9, but still remains one of the lower rates in the region. The county is testing about 210 people for every 1,000 residents; about 8.8% of tests are positive, according to KDHE data
In Southeast Kansas, only Woodson County has a lower rate, at 17.8 per 1,000. Woodson has 56 positive cases since the pandemic began, and seven active cases.
Other counties in the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department:
Anderson: 30 active cases, 343 total, rate of 43.6 positive cases per 1,000 residents.
Bourbon: 108 active cases, 463 total cases, rate of 31.9.
Other counties in Southeast Kansas:
Coffey: 273 total cases, rate of 33.4.
Cherokee: 1,023 total cases, rate of 51.3.
Crawford: 2,103 total cases, rate of 54.2.
Labette, 734 total cases, rate of 37.4.
Linn: 248 total cases, rate of 25.6.
Neosho: 592 total cases, rate of 37.0.
Montgomery: 969 total cases, rate of 30.4.
Wilson: 233 total cases, rate of 27.3.