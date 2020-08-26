County highlights grant opportunities

Tuesday’s meeting of Allen County commissioners covered a scattershot list of topics, including budgets, grant opportunities, internet security and the acute need for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Following a discussion of the tax lid and which county departments it applies to, with assistance from auditor Rodney Burns commissioners approved the county’s 2021 budget for publication.

In reference to the budget, which does not include a tax hike, commissioner Bill King said “we didn’t want to put a burden on the residents.”