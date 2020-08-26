County highlights grant opportunities

Menu Search Log in

Commission meeting covered numerous topics including budgets, grants, internet security and the need for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Rodney Burns helps finalize the county’s 2021 budget for publication with commissioners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Tuesday’s meeting of Allen County commissioners covered a scattershot list of topics, including budgets, grant opportunities, internet security and the acute need for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Following a discussion of the tax lid and which county departments it applies to, with assistance from auditor Rodney Burns commissioners approved the county’s 2021 budget for publication.

In reference to the budget, which does not include a tax hike, commissioner Bill King said “we didn’t want to put a burden on the residents.”

