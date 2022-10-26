 | Wed, Oct 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

County looks at leasing tractors

The county's road and bridge department is likely to lease two tractors as a test of a new program offered by a John Deere dealership.

By

News

October 26, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Several candidates for state and national races attended a political forum sponsored by Allen County Farm Bureau on Tuesday evening. It included both candidates for the 9th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County will take a test drive, of sorts, with a decision to lease two tractors from the local John Deere dealership.

Mark Griffith, road and bridge director, asked commissioners to consider a proposal to lease tractors rather than purchase them outright, especially as county departments have faced numerous equipment breakdowns this year.

Over the summer, the county’s newest boom mower caught on fire and was destroyed. It was covered by insurance, but led to a debate over how to best replace the county’s fleet of large, expensive machinery.

Related
September 7, 2022
February 3, 2020
October 4, 2016
December 11, 2013
Most Popular