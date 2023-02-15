County makes a change to health plan

Allen County commissioners made a slight change to the county’s health insurance coverage to offset the impact of a rate increase.

Insurance representatives, Stephen Euston and Joe Holdenried with Bukaty Companies of Leawood, met with commissioners on Tuesday morning to follow up after a Jan. 24 meeting. At that time, commissioners were told to expect an increase of about 12% from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

Commissioners wanted to know if they had other options, as the county’s actual health care costs last year dropped to a five-year low. Still, their rates would increase because the BCBS pool, as a whole, did not have a good year.