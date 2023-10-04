County receives request for road work

County road crews have had a busy summer and next year looks to be just as packed, so commissioners are reluctant to commit resources for an electric line project.

NextEra Energy is working on its Transmission Southwest project, connecting a substation near Wolf Creek to the Blackberry substation in Missouri. The line cuts through multiple southeast Kansas counties, including diagonally through Allen.

Some of the county’s roads will need to be improved to accommodate the heavy equipment needed for the transmission line project. The improvements include replacing several culverts and bridges, Mark Griffith, the county’s road and bridge director, told commissioners on Tuesday.