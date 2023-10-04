 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
County receives request for road work

NextEra Energy is building a transmission line project through Allen County and needs road improvements to haul heavy equipment. The company will reimburse the county for the work, but commissioners worry crews are already stretched thin.

October 4, 2023 - 2:55 PM

County road crews have torn up a blacktop section of West Virginia Road east of U.S. 59 to make repairs. The road is expected to remain gravel for about a year. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

County road crews have had a busy summer and next year looks to be just as packed, so commissioners are reluctant to commit resources for an electric line project.

NextEra Energy is working on its Transmission Southwest project, connecting a substation near Wolf Creek to the Blackberry substation in Missouri. The line cuts through multiple southeast Kansas counties, including diagonally through Allen.

Some of the county’s roads will need to be improved to accommodate the heavy equipment needed for the transmission line project. The improvements include replacing several culverts and bridges, Mark Griffith, the county’s road and bridge director, told commissioners on Tuesday. 

