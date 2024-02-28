 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
County reverses rebate approach

Allen County Commissioners remove tiers in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, committing to provide a 100% rebate for the full 10 years.

February 28, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Commissioner Bruce Symes explains that he thinks the stair-step approach for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program is a good idea, but doesn’t like the idea of spending $45,250 on new programming to accommodate the difference. With the county choosing to align with the other program participants, the fee will go away. Photo by Sarah Haney

Back to the drawing board.

That’s where Allen County Commissioners found themselves Tuesday morning when faced with a dilemma regarding their approach to the Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP).

Allen County Treasurer Crickett Maley explained to commissioners that their stair-step approach would result in needing to purchase new programming to the tune of $45,250.

The county’s programming company, Computer Information Concepts (CIC), informed Maley that the NRP would have to have new custom-programming “due to the change to a tiered rebate system.”

