County reverses rebate approach

Back to the drawing board.

That’s where Allen County Commissioners found themselves Tuesday morning when faced with a dilemma regarding their approach to the Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP).

Allen County Treasurer Crickett Maley explained to commissioners that their stair-step approach would result in needing to purchase new programming to the tune of $45,250.

The county’s programming company, Computer Information Concepts (CIC), informed Maley that the NRP would have to have new custom-programming “due to the change to a tiered rebate system.”