County tackles trash, trees

The county bought new fencing as part of ongoing efforts to contain trash at the Allen County Landfill.

Commissioners approved spending $82,700 for a portable fencing system. It will be built on top of the hill where trash is collected, with 10 panels 15-feet high and 24-feet wide.

The panels are shaped more like a soccer goal and are 8-feet deep for greater trash collection. The netting is a welded, galvanized steel coated in nylon to protect it from the elements and allow litter to slide to the ground easily.