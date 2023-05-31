 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

County tackles trash, trees

Allen County commissioners approved $82,700 to buy a portable fence system to contain trash at the landfill. Meanwhile, road and bridge crews are taking out trees to prevent more damage to an area road.

By

News

May 31, 2023 - 2:39 PM

A county worker rips out trees along 1400 Road between Oregon and North Dakota. Many of the trees were dead and the root system was causing damage to the road, according to Road and Bridge Director Mark Griffith. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The county bought new fencing as part of ongoing efforts to contain trash at the Allen County Landfill.

Commissioners approved spending $82,700 for a portable fencing system. It will be built on top of the hill where trash is collected, with 10 panels 15-feet high and 24-feet wide. 

The panels are shaped more like a soccer goal and are 8-feet deep for greater trash collection. The netting is a welded, galvanized steel coated in nylon to protect it from the elements and allow litter to slide to the ground easily. 

Related
October 31, 2012
September 5, 2012
May 9, 2012
April 19, 2012
Most Popular