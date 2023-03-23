County weighs input on transmission line

Allen County commissioners have a short window to give input on an electric transmission line project that will cut through dozens of properties.

Terry Call, zoning director, told commissioners they could submit a recommendation to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) about preferred “setbacks” — the distance between the transmission poles from structures such as houses or barns.

At issue is a project that would build a 94-mile transmission line from a substation near the Wolf Creek power plant to the Blackberry Substation in Missouri. About 58 landowners in Allen County would be affected by the line, which will be constructed by NextEra Energy.