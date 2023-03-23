 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
County weighs input on transmission line

As the Kansas Corporation Commission is considering approval of a route for an electric transmission line project, Allen County officials learned they have a small window to submit their recommendation for setbacks between the poles and structures.

By

News

March 23, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Terry Call, Allen County zoning director Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Terry Call, zoning director, told commissioners they could submit a recommendation to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) about preferred “setbacks” — the distance between the transmission poles from structures such as houses or barns. 

At issue is a project that would build a 94-mile transmission line from a substation near the Wolf Creek power plant to the Blackberry Substation in Missouri. About 58 landowners in Allen County would be affected by the line, which will be constructed by NextEra Energy.

