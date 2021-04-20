 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Transmission line forges ahead in region

On the heels of a historic cold snap that left thousands across the Midwest without power, Kansas and Missouri residents could soon reap the benefits of a massive high-powered transmission line delivering renewable energy.

April 20, 2021 - 10:28 AM

Windmills at the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Grain Belt Express, a project a decade in the making, is starting to acquire land along its route spanning across nearly the width of both states. But even so, landowners, local officials and some Missouri lawmakers are still raising red flags, arguing the project will be destructive to rural communities.

The proposed Grain Belt Express, being developed by Chicago-based Invenergy, would run from near Dodge City, Kansas, to Indiana, moving 4,000 megawatts of power per year.

