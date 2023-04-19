 | Wed, Apr 19, 2023
County’s decision ends Iola’s EMS era 

A decision by county commissioners to hire a private company to take over countywide ambulance services ends what has been a sometimes testy partnership between Iola and the county that dates back to the 1970s.

At the stroke of midnight Aug. 1, Iola will no longer be in the ambulance business for the first time in more than 50 years.

Tuesday’s decision by Allen County commissioners to hire a private company, American Medical Response, to handle its countywide ambulance service creates a ripple effect for Iola city crews, because the Iola Fire Department will no longer have ambulance personnel.

(It’s assumed that many of the paramedics, EMTs and EMT-I’s within the Fire Department will be hired by AMR.)

