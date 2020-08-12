County’s valuation drops by $2 million

Commissioner Bruce Symes retained his seat by a hair after provisional votes were tallied at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Symes received 353 votes to opponent John Brocker’s 345.
County Clerk Sherrie Riebel was assisted by commissioners Jerry Daniels and Bill King in reviewing the votes for the District 3 seat.
