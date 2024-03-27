 | Wed, Mar 27, 2024
Court requests input on support

Public comment sought by Kansas Supreme Court on proposed updates to child support guidelines.

March 27, 2024 - 2:26 PM

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on proposed updates to child support guidelines that took effect Jan. 1.

The Supreme Court will accept comments through an online survey until 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, at kansascourts.org., a news release from the Official of Judicial Administration announced.

A strikethrough version of the guidelines with a table that lists proposed updates is on the child support guidelines webpage on the Kansas judicial branch website.

