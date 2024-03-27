Court requests input on support

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on proposed updates to child support guidelines that took effect Jan. 1.

The Supreme Court will accept comments through an online survey until 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, at kansascourts.org., a news release from the Official of Judicial Administration announced.

A strikethrough version of the guidelines with a table that lists proposed updates is on the child support guidelines webpage on the Kansas judicial branch website.