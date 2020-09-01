COVID cases continue to climb locally

Allen County saw three more COVID-19 cases this past week, increasing the total to 33.
None of the infected are hospitalized, according to the weekly update from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.
Bourbon County continues to see the most positive cases in the four counties served by the SEK health departments. Bourbon saw another 11 positive cases, bringing its total to 96. Two people have died in the county from the coronavirus.
Anderson County saw another six cases, bringing its total to 37, with one hospitalization.
Woodson County also has one person hospitalized but had no new positive cases this past week. Its total is 12 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Statewide, cases jumped to 42,612 on Monday, an increase of about 3.7% over Friday’s total of 41,048.
Three more people have died in the state since Friday, for a total of 446.
The state also reported 370,637 negative tests, which means about 10.3% of all tests are positive.