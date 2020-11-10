Menu Search Log in

Cross-country trek cuts through Iola

Maryland man has been walking and biking his way to New Mexico to visit his ailing brother. His pit bull, Raven, has been by his side along the way.

By

News

November 10, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Kenneth Moore and his dog, Raven, stop in Iola during their travels from Maryland to New Mexico. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

He’s battled breakdowns, wintry weather already and a few other technical difficulties, but Kenneth Moore is undeterred.

Moore passed through Iola Monday on his cross-country trek from Maryland to New Mexico, where he is headed to visit his ailing brother.

All of his belongings were strapped to a small trailer he’s towing on his bicycle.

Related
April 8, 2013
September 4, 2012
August 14, 2012
July 14, 2011
Trending