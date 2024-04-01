Davids, Roberts anxious about new farm bill

TOPEKA — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and former Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts share bipartisan angst about political gridlock impeding progress on a new five-year farm bill outlining federal programs in agriculture, conservation, nutrition and trade.

Davids, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, and Roberts, who was the first member of Congress to chair both the House and Senate agriculture committees, said during a joint appearance at the Olathe campus of Kansas State University that there was good reason to be concerned about reaching consensus on a farm bill. The current law enacted in 2018 was extended one year to Sept. 30, 2024, after Congress failed to make a deal last fall.

“You can see that the economy and the future of our state is so tied up on how well our farmers and producers in the ag sector are doing,” said Davids, who serves the five-county 3rd District. “The farm bill is not a partisan issue. I’ll continue working to pass a bipartisan farm bill this year.”