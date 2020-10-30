Menu Search Log in

Daylight savings: Time for a change

By

News

October 30, 2020 - 3:02 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change for most of the United States.

The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

