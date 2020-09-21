Deer causes rollover

Iolan Anthony Mitchell told Allen County sheriff’s deputies he had been out scouting deer near Humboldt and was returning home when a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle before sunrise Sunday.

In an attempt to miss the animal, Mitchell lost control of his 2008 Chevy Cobalt, which overturned as it crossed a low water bridge along Florida Road southeast of Humboldt. The waterway, which lies about a mile east of 1400 Street, is more commonly known locally as Slack Creek.

Mitchell, who was not wearing his seat belt, was tossed about in the vehicle as it came to rest on its roof, but was not seriously injured, deputies said.