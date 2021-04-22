Deputy tases elderly man in traffic stop

Law enforcement continue to investigate an incident Friday evening in which an elderly man was tased after refusing to pull over during a traffic stop.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner said a report is being completed and will be sent to the county attorney, who will decide what, if any, charges to file.

The incident began Friday evening near U.S. 54 and South Street, where officers clocked a vehicle driving 34 mph in a 25. Officers turned on their lights, but the vehicle did not stop and instead continued to drive about a mile east to Sigg Motors.