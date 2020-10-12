Parking lot pandemonium

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, local law officers engaged in a traffic stop near G&W Foods in Iola. After pulling into the grocery store parking lot, according to witnesses, a drug-related arrest took place. The passenger, a woman, reportedly resisted arrest and was tased by police after removing her hands from view. The black vehicle pictured belonged to those stopped. Both driver and passenger were arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives