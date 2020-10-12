Menu Search Log in

Parking lot pandemonium

By

News

October 12, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, local law officers engaged in a traffic stop near G&W Foods in Iola. After pulling into the grocery store parking lot, according to witnesses, a drug-related arrest took place. The passenger, a woman, reportedly resisted arrest and was tased by police after removing her hands from view. The black vehicle pictured belonged to those stopped. Both driver and passenger were arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail. Photo by Trevor Hoag

