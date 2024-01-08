Despite push, home building still slow

The housing market in Iola can be summed up in one word — unique. Driving down any given road, you will come across houses of varying values and sizes situated in the same neighborhood. A multiple bedroom two-story Victorian home could be a neighbor to a bungalow.

Despite the town’s eclectic charm, the number of building permits for new housing construction remains low, with only two filed in 2023. According to Iola Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Hutton, the primary culprit behind this phenomenon is the continued high cost of construction.

Land for housing in Iola was originally platted in 50 foot by 110 or 120 foot parcels. Today, lots are required to be 70 feet wide in R-1 zoning. If a buyer purchases one of the original smaller plots, they are still able to build on the land. “The code goes off of what it was originally platted,” noted Hutton. The only exception is if a buyer wants to rezone the plot of land for another purpose. “If someone buys a 50 foot by 110 foot plot, but then wants to rezone it from R-2 to R-1… they wouldn’t be able to build on it after it is rezoned because it doesn’t meet the size requirements for that zone,” Hutton said. Properties zoned as R-1 are single-family dwellings, while R-2 zoning is for duplexes.