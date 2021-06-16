 | Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

District to offer incentives for survey

USD 257 will ask parents to fill out an economic survey at enrollment, despite earlier concerns. They'll offer an incentive to encourage participation.

By

News

June 16, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Board member Jennifer Taylor and Superintendent Stager Fager listen to discussion on a household economic survey. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

In spite of prior concerns about privacy and a hesitancy on behalf of parents, local board members voted Monday evening to move forward with a plan to ask parents to complete a household economic survey at enrollment. The district will also offer an incentive for parents to do so. 

“This information is critical for our district,” said USD 257 board president Dan Willis. The data, used to calculate the number of students who qualify for free- or reduced-price meals, is vital to understanding the level of poverty in the school district and is also used to determine at-risk funding.

Parents of middle and high school students who complete the survey will receive a $20 discount on the technology fee, while parents of elementary students won’t pay anything for their children’s yearbook if they complete the survey. Parents normally pay $12 for the yearbook.

Related
May 26, 2021
February 15, 2014
September 8, 2012
July 27, 2011
Most Popular