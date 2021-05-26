Board: Free meals lead to challenges; construction projects are delayed

There’s no such thing as a free meal, USD 257 board members are learning.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA and Kansas Department of Education have provided free meals for students through much of the year and will continue to do so next year. Essentially, the government reimburses schools for the cost of meals, so families do not have to pay.

While that’s good news, the downside is that school officials are having a hard time getting families to provide them proof of income, necessary to receive free or reduced-priced meals.