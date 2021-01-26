Menu Search Log in

District weighs financial windfall, programs

USD 257 expects about $1.3 million in second round of federal pandemic relief funding. Administrators are still considering how to spend it.

By

News

January 26, 2021 - 10:17 AM

Melissa Stiffler, left, career and technical education director for USD 257, and Amanda Strickler, agriculture teacher, talk about a new certificate program. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

It’s too soon to know how the Iola district may spend its next round of federal pandemic relief money or a windfall from the wind farm. 

Superintendent Stacey Fager told board members the district expects to receive about $1.3 million from the next most recent round of federal pandemic relief funding.

The district also should receive about $50,000 from the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) paid by the Prairie Queen Wind Farm to Allen County. Each of the three school districts in the county and the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe are expected to receive equal payments.

Related
January 13, 2021
February 19, 2020
August 13, 2019
August 14, 2018
Trending