District weighs financial windfall, programs

It’s too soon to know how the Iola district may spend its next round of federal pandemic relief money or a windfall from the wind farm.

Superintendent Stacey Fager told board members the district expects to receive about $1.3 million from the next most recent round of federal pandemic relief funding.

The district also should receive about $50,000 from the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) paid by the Prairie Queen Wind Farm to Allen County. Each of the three school districts in the county and the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe are expected to receive equal payments.