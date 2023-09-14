Drenched Northeast braces for Lee

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee.

Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years as the region prepared for 20-foot waves and winds gusting to 70 mph along with more rain, officials said. A dangerous storm surge was projected for Friday evening for Massachusetts’ Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Island, while the brunt of the storm was to arrive early Saturday.

Although the Category 1 system did not contribute to the recent flooding, it threatened to exacerbate conditions in a region that is already much too wet.