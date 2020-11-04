Dutch whale sculpture catches train midair

SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands (AP) — This really was a fluke.
The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.
The train was left perched upon one of two tail fins known as “flukes” several meters (yards) above the ground.
