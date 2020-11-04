Menu Search Log in

Dutch whale sculpture catches train midair

The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

By

News

November 4, 2020 - 9:01 AM

SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands (AP) — This really was a fluke.

The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

The train was left perched upon one of two tail fins known as “flukes” several meters (yards) above the ground.

Related
July 10, 2020
October 19, 2015
May 25, 2011
May 24, 2011
Trending