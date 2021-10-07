 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Investigators board anchored ship

Investigators are taking a closer look at a cargo ship they suspect caused a ruptured oil line off the coast of California this week. They suspect the ship was anchored in the wrong location, damaging a submerged oil line.

By

National News

October 7, 2021 - 10:10 AM

An aerial view of environmental oil spill cleanup crews picking up oil chunks off the beach from a major oil spill at Huntington Dog Beach, with a view of Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve in the background in Huntington Beach, California Tuesday. Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / TNS

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard investigators have boarded a massive cargo ship as they probe what caused the rupture of an offshore oil pipeline that sent crude washing up on Southern California beaches.

The Coast Guard is investigating whether a ship anchor might have snagged and bent the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston-based company that operates three offshore oil platforms south of Los Angeles. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Rotterdam Express appeared to make a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to where the break in the pipeline happened, according to data collected by a marine navigation service.

A dead juvenile guitar fish lies on the sand darkened by spilled oil Tuesday in Huntington Beach, California.Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / TNS

AP reviewed more than two weeks of data from MarineTraffic, a navigation service that tracks radio signals from transponders that broadcast the locations of ships and large boats every few minutes.

Related
October 4, 2021
September 5, 2021
May 14, 2019
July 22, 2013
Most Popular