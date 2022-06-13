Election races set

TOPEKA — A Humboldt Democrat and a Garnett Republican are vying for the chance to fill the Kansas House of Representatives seat to be vacated by Rep. Kent Thompson, who chose not to run for re-election.
Alana Cloutier of Humboldt ran unsuccessfully against Thompson in 2020 in her first foray into political office. She has served as vice chair of the Allen County Democrats.
Fred Gardner of Garnett is the only Republican to file for the position. He is a longtime veterinarian.
Thompson announced recently he would not run for the position after serving nine years as a state representative
The deadline to file was Friday, which was extended for races affected by redistricting.
The new map puts all of Anderson and Allen counties in District 9, with portions of northern Linn and southern Miami counties.
ON THE county side, incumbent commissioner Jerry Daniels has filed to retain his seat. No opponent filed.
Also up for grabs are Moran City Council seats.
IN OTHER state and federal races, Kansas Sen. Caryn Tyson, whose 12th District includes Allen County, will run for state treasurer.
She’ll face fellow Republican Steven Johnson of Assaria in the Aug. 2 primary. The winner will go on to compete against incumbent Treasurer Lynn Rogers, D-Wichita, in the Nov. 8 general election.
In another race with local ties, Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland, an Iola native, will have a primary challenge in Richard S. Karnowski of Emmett and his running mate, Barry J. Franco.
On the Republican side, the primary will see Kincaid resident Arlyn Briggs and his running mate Lance Berland face current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and his running mate, Katie Sawyer.
Schmidt and Kelly are the presumed nominees to face each other in the general election.
In the U.S. Senate race, six Kansas Democrats and two Republicans, including incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, have filed.
In the U.S. House contests, a Democrat is challenging each of the incumbent Republicans who have filed to keep their seats. But in the 3rd District, two Republicans are vying for the chance to take on Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat thought to be vulnerable after redistricting increased the number of Republicans in her district.
House contests include:
District 1 — Tracey Mann, R-Salina vs. James “Jimmy” Beard, D-Garden City
District 2 — Jake LaTurner, R-Topeka vs. Patrick Schmidt, D-Topeka
District 3 — Sharice Davids, D-Shawnee vs. either Amanda L. Adkins, R-Overland Park or John A. McCaughrean, R-Kansas City
District 4 — Ron Estes, R-Wichita vs. Bob Hernandez, D-Wichita
FOR MORE information about candidates, go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s website at sos.ks.gov
