It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom.

Area districts are enrolling this week for the fall semester.

Iola schools will enroll from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. All students from preschool through 12th grade will enroll at Iola Elementary School, 203 N. Kentucky St.