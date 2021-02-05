Exhibit celebrates Iola Coca-Cola Company

A new exhibit at the Allen County Historical Museum celebrates the storied Iola Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
Though the plant operated just north of the Iola square for decades, in the beginning it was anything but smooth sailing.
It all started in 1905 with a fellow by the name of John Copening, who after his first week in town decided Kansas might be a little too rough for his taste.
