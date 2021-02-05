Menu Search Log in

Exhibit celebrates Iola Coca-Cola Company

The Allen County Historical Museum is celebrating the Coca-Cola plant that operated just north of the Iola square for decades. The taste and quality of that early cola could vary depending on water quality in different communities.

By

News

February 5, 2021 - 2:22 PM

The exhibit at the Allen County Historical Museum features a special case that once held sugar syrup and other soda-making materials. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

A new exhibit at the Allen County Historical Museum celebrates the storied Iola Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

Though the plant operated just north of the Iola square for decades, in the beginning it was anything but smooth sailing.

It all started in 1905 with a fellow by the name of John Copening, who after his first week in town decided Kansas might be a little too rough for his taste.

Related
June 5, 2019
April 20, 2016
January 31, 2014
January 12, 2011
Trending