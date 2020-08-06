Explore Allen County with historical scavenger hunt

COVID cabin fever got you down?
Why not get outside for an Allen County historical architecture scavenger hunt!
The Allen County Historical Society and Iola Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to provide this event that is entirely free and open to all ages.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives