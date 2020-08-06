Menu Search Log in

Explore Allen County with historical scavenger hunt

Historical society and Chamber launch historical architecture scavenger hunt.

By

Local News

August 6, 2020 - 10:14 AM

COVID cabin fever got you down?

Why not get outside for an Allen County historical architecture scavenger hunt!

The Allen County Historical Society and Iola Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to provide this event that is entirely free and open to all ages.

Related
July 30, 2020
June 18, 2020
May 12, 2020
February 28, 2020
Trending